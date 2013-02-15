CordLife India Provides Quality Guarantee on Its Cord Blood Banking

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- CordLife India, a leading healthcare company that provides a full suite of cord blood and tissue banking, offers quality guarantee on its cord blood banking facilities. Cord Life's reliability and confidence is embodied in its quality guarantee protecting all clients. Cord Life India is the only healthcare center in India that provides quality guarantee on cord blood banking.



The quality guarantee gives peace of mind as it assures of cord blood replacement at no cost or a compensation of up to US $30,000 if the cord blood loses its viability at the point of transplant. The company's in-depth knowledge in stem cell banking practices and standards is well-recognized by numerous world-class quality standard organizations as well as country regulators on the Asia Pacific region.



Cord blood banking has gained popularity in India in the recent years. CordLife India targets to secure every baby's future. The company's in-depth knowledge of umbilical cord banking practices and standards is well-known in numerous world-class quality standard organizations as well as country regulators in Asia-Pacific region.



In 2007 Cord Life India was bestowed with the prestigious “Technology Pioneer” title by the World Economic Forum which further validated the Company's outstanding performance in the industry. Only Cord Life has the technology to extract EpSCs from the baby's umbilical cord.



Listed on Australian Securities Exchange, CordLife Limited is well-established as the largest network of private stem cell banks across Asia-Pacific. Its state-of-the-art cord blood and tissue-processing and cryopreservation facilities are available in India, Indonesia and the Philippines as well as a network that extends to Singapore, Hong Kong and China.



About CordLife India

CordLife India is a majority-owned subsidiary of CordLife Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. A winner of Technology Pioneer award conferred by the World Economic Forum, CordLife has accumulated more than 10 years of experience in stem cell processing and cryopreservation. CordLife Limited owns and operates 3 state-of-the-art stem cell processing and cryopreservation facilities in India, Indonesia and the Philippines along with a network extending to other full-fledged facilities in Singapore, Hong Kong and Mainland China.



