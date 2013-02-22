CordLife India Provides the Best and Quality Cord Blood Banking in India

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Cord blood banking in India, also called “placental blood,” is blood that remains in the umbilical cord and placenta following the birth of a baby. It is a unique and one of its own kind of facility provided in India. During pregnancy, the umbilical cord functions as a lifeline between mother and child. After a baby’s delivery, the cord blood present in the umbilical cord could offer future hope for the child or other members of the family.



At CordLife India, they offer hope for a child and for the family members to fight a number of fatal diseases in the future. The procedure only takes about three minutes and does not alter the birthing process in any way. It can be done with either a vaginal or caesarean delivery.



The collection, processing and storage of cord blood banking involve immediately clamping and cutting the cord after the delivery of a baby. The caregiver then collects the umbilical cord blood by inserting a needle into the cord vein, and drains the same into a blood bag.



Since their inception, CordLife India has established a quality system and proven track record and has emerged as a reliable cord blood banking services provider. Their capability was recognized when their facility in Singapore became the first private cord blood bank in Southeast Asia to be accredited by AABB, the world's gold standard in private cord blood banking.



About CordLife Limited

CordLife Limited is a leading healthcare company that provides a full suite of cord blood and tissue banking services to expectant parents for the collection, processing and cryopreservation of cord blood stem cells and umbilical cord tissue. The company is dedicated to offering the highest possibility of successful adult stem cell therapy to give hope and save lives. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, CordLife Limited is well established as the largest network of private stem cell banks across Asia Pacific with state-of-the-art cord blood and tissue processing and cryopreservation facilities in India, Indonesia and the Philippines as well as a network that extends to Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. To know more visit: http://www.cordlifeindia.com.