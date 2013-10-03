CordLife India's Sepax 2 Provides 25-Year Stem Cell Storage Tenure

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- CordLife India has now using a novel process cord blood using the upgraded Swiss-made technology Sepax 2 and the extension of their stem cell storage tenure to 25 years. The company is the first stem cell bank in India to have implemented these advancements.



Sepax 2 is an FDA approved fully automated cell separation system that is widely recognized as the industry standard in cord blood banking globally. Almost half of the worldwide processing procedures for cord blood inventory were processed with Sepax 2. The system is one of the most efficient and consistent platforms that can recover as much as 99.46 per cent of cells from a cord blood unit and provides exceptional post-thaw cell viability count.



“This is a critical factor in ensuring a successful stem cell transplant. One other unique feature of Sepax 2 is it processes one cord blood unit at a time in a closed system format, limiting the risk of cross-contamination and sample mix up. As a leading healthcare company in Asia, we are committed to delivering the highest of quality standards in our service and product offerings. Our upgrade to Sepax 2 will help provide our clients with world-class quality cord blood stem cells in the event when a transplant becomes necessary,” said Meghnath Roy Chowdhury, managing director, CordLife.



The company has also extended its cord blood and umbilical cord storage tenure to 25 years instead of the usual industry practice of 18 years. This move further demonstrates the company’s commitment to be around in India for the long haul for the benefit of their clients.



CordLife and its parent company CordLife Group Limited, have been in the forefront of the industry in Asia for more than 12 years. Cord blood stem cells, obtained from the umbilical cord immediately following birth, are currently used to treat diseases such as leukaemia, lymphoma and thalassemia major. Successful transplants for these indications occur regularly at hospitals both domestically and internationally. To enhance the effectiveness of a cord blood transplant and to avail more medical options for families, CordLife also offers umbilical cord banking service. Using its unique patented technology, CellOptima, it is the only company in the country that can extract Epithelial stem cells and Mesenchymal stem cells from the umbilical cord.