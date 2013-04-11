CordLife Introduces Umbilical Cord Banking in India

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- CordLife India, the largest and most advanced cord blood bank facility in the country, introduced Umbilical Cord banking to the clients. It is the only company in India that offers novel and patented technology of isolating, differentiating and expanding the two cell lines from the umbilical cord. Their state-of-the-art laboratory is equipped with full processing, testing and cryopreservation capability that guaranties the safe and secure reservation of the umbilical cords.



A representative from the company elaborated the benefits offered by this technique by stating, “1 in 200 individuals1 may need a hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) transplant by the age of 70 according to a scientific paper published in 2008. It is once-in-a-life time chance to collect cord blood – a readily available source when needed in the future. 60% higher chance of match versus bone marrow in a family.”



The company also assures its clients that their baby’s stem cells will be processed with the most advanced and proven techniques. The cells will have the ability to be used for therapies in the future. The representative explained working of the process, he said” CordLife uses multiple cryovials to store umbilical cord tissue sections. By storing in cryovials, you have the option to withdraw one cryovial at a time without affecting the viability of the tissue sections in other cryovials.”



“The cryovials are further wrapped inside an overwrap bag to further safeguard against cross-contamination. When it comes to umbilical cord blood banking, we always insist on the best so that our clients can have better transplant and cellular therapy outcome,” he added further.



The results that stem cells therapy has yielded in previous years are outstanding and with the promising future ahead in this field, it is good to keep Umbilical cord safe in CordLife to have a healthy life through out.



