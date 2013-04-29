CordLife Limited - the Only Place That Has the Technology to Extract EpSCs

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Cordlife Limited is the only Stem cell Bank in India that has the technology to extract Epithelial (EpSCs) and Mesenchymal (MSCs) stem cells with immense potential in aiding the repair of injured tissues and organs and aids in treatment of various other diseases. Nonetheless, Cordlife Limited is the only bank that offers stem cell therapy in India with EpSCs extraction.



EpSCs form the soft tissues that connect, support, or surround other structures and organs of the body including cornea, skin, and liver. MSCs are the building blocks of structural tissues of our body such as bone, cartilage, muscle, fibrous tissues and fat. By storing a combination of HSCs, MSCs and EpSCs, you are availing your child the access to growing applications of stem cells and the therapeutic potential.



With growing demand for stem cell banks in India and simultaneously abroad, CordLife Limited brings hundreds of benefits and applications to human life.



“It is truly a once-in-a-life time chance to collect cord blood which helps in treating many diseases when positively needed in future, “



About CordLife Limited

CordLife Limited is a leading healthcare company that provides a full suite of cord blood and tissue banking services to expectant parents for the collection, processing and cryopreservation of cord blood stem cells and umbilical cord tissue. The Company is dedicated to offering the highest possibility of successful adult stem cell therapy to give hope and save lives. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, CordLife Limited is well established as the largest network of private stem cell banks across Asia Pacific with state-of-the-art cord blood and tissue processing and cryopreservation facilities in India, Indonesia and the Philippines as well as a network that extends to Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.



