CordLife Offers Umbilical Cord Banking Service to Its Clients in India

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- CordLife India, the largest and most advanced cord blood bank facility in the country, has come up with the Umbilical Cord banking service for the clients. It is considered to be a reliable company that offers different technology of differentiating, isolating, and expanding the two cell lines from the umbilical cord.



Talking about the benefits offered by this technique, a representative of the company stated, “1 in 200 individuals1 may need a hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) transplant by the age of 70 according to a scientific paper published in 2008. It is once-in-a-life time chance to collect cord blood – a readily available source when needed in the future. 60% higher chance of match versus bone marrow in a family.”



The company also ensures the clients that the stem cells of their baby will be processed with the help of the most advanced techniques. The cells can be used for therapies in the future as well. This is one cord blood bank in India that not only offers umbilical cord banking service, but also helps its clients who are mommies to be, to join Cordlife club.



The diseases that are treated with cord blood at this healthcare company include blood cancer, solid tumor, non-malignant blood disorders, immunodeficiency disorders, and metabolic disorders. This healthcare company often shares its latest information on its social media pages available in various social networking sites like Twitter and Google+.



About Cordlife

Cordlife Limited is a leading healthcare company that provides a full suite of cord blood and tissue banking services to expectant parents for the collection, processing and cryopreservation of cord blood stem cells and umbilical cord tissue. The Company is dedicated to offering the highest possibility of successful adult stem cell therapy to give hope and save lives. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Cordlife Limited is well established as the largest network of private stem cell banks across Asia Pacific with state-of-the-art cord blood and tissue processing and cryopreservation facilities in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.



For more information, please visit www.cordlifeindia.com/