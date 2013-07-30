Core Evolve Launches - a Service That Teaches Men Permanent Social and Dating Success

Berkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Core Evolve is an organization dedicated to teaching men lasting confidence with proven and effective dating coaching and advice. Fifteen million people in the UK are single, and over half of men in the UK say that they are being held back from social success by a lack of confidence.



Core Evolve aims to help these and other men achieve better results and success in their dating and social lives by utilizing scientific techniques and tools that train men to recognize blind spots in their social skills and overcome them naturally.



Core Evolve is not just a dating coach for men. Core Evolve offers a revolutionary and practical approach to dating and social success. The techniques and tools that are taught are based on real attraction science. Core Evolve utilizes its many years of experience to develop its workshops and seminars that teach men how to meet and attract women along with other social advice.



Core Evolve does not just offer dating advice; it trains men to improve every aspect of their social lives. Core Evolve coaches men to find their areas of improvement and develop them into strengths and areas of talent. The whole process of courtship is taught to men in order to give them a better understanding and improve their confidence.



“Lack of a dating life is often a symptom of deeper underlying issues. The long term vision for Core Evolve is to inspire people to tackle all areas of their social, professional & physical life,” said Michael Valmont, founder of Core Evolve.



Many men resort to online dating but without much success, as online dating has a failure rate of over 95% for men. Core Evolve teaches men how to address their root issues and overcome their underlying social problems so that they can get better results from dating avenues outside of the internet.



Dating coaches are often ineffective at teaching men lasting social confidence. A dating coach will often use clichés to try to superficially inspire men, but core development and lasting change is usually ignored entirely. The dating advice they offer doesn’t promote real internal change.



Core Evolve offers a totally new approach to social success and dating. Core Evolve believes in the idea that attraction and dating are social skills that can be learned, and that a proper method of teaching can permanently develop these skills over time. Men are taught to develop lasting confidence by overcoming any beliefs or fears that limit them, and only proven and effective techniques are utilized.



About Core Evolve

Core Evolve is a personal development company dedicated to improving social, dating and professional lives using a scientific and practical approach. Core Evolve offers its clients dating and life coaching, videos, live events, regularly updated content, and more.



For more information about how Core Evolve can help you achieve more success in your dating and social life, please visit us at http://www.coreevolve.com