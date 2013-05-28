Core Factors That Set Steel Town Promotions Apart from the Competition

Pleasant Hill, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Steel Town Promotions is a company fully dedicated to developing relationships and human potential in its team members, clients and customers. The mission of the company is to create real world solutions where the customers, client and company are all better off having taken a part with their win-win-win strategy which means that the three parties involved can definitely benefit.



There is a distinct synergistic effect taking place and this sets them apart from the competition. Their customers are the lifeblood of their company’s success and they create incentive-based promotional pieces, developed an ad campaign which has realistic value to customers. Now, their customers are able to take advantage of their incentive based packages and enjoy the services provided by their clients at little to no cost. They create new customers for their clients and initiate what would eventually become a long-term loyalty between the customer and client.



The teams at Steel Town are working together in harmony towards creating and executing their plans in order for their strategy which they call win-win-win will pay off for every party involved.



Steel Town also offers internship opportunities. They typically offer three to five internships every school semester, giving their interns the flexibility to train in every department. If you want an internship for credits or want to build your resume or if you want to make money while you earn credits, this is an opportunity to grab.



The learning objective of the internship is that students can expect to learn advertising, marketing, team, development, customer service, sales technique and business management skills. They will be able to learn to represent the professional sports team without their region professionally. It also aims to generate new customers for clients by giving service information as well as special discounts. During the internship, the student will be able to learn to work in a team environment with other marketing and advertising professionals. They can also gain hands on experience doing promotional advertising and marketing. They will also learn how to collect customer data for the database of the client.



The applicants of the internship are expected to goal oriented, self motivated, energetic and sociable or friendly personality. They should assist in increasing new forms of client revenue, in developing effective advertising and marketing campaigns, analyzing and tracking target business districts that will benefit from the services of the client and in managing money, inventory and organizing data of the customer.



Steel Town values professionalism 100 percent every day. Their representatives are professional, courteous and committed to providing satisfaction to their customers.



Steel Town is a frontrunner in delivering unique customer retention and acquisition programs that have brought clients new customers successfully while increasing their brand awareness and increased revenue. They have satisfied clients who made them going and have strengthened their reputation over the years. The company partnered with some of the most recognized household brands in the region and country, including major league sports team and chains of restaurants bringing consumers excellent value. This makes them a stand out of the rest.



URL: http://steeltownpromotions.org/