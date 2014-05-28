Core Liquidity Markets Announces New White Label Partners Program

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Core Liquidity Markets, an Australia-based Forex broker has announced a new White Label Partners program. This program is designed for introducing brokers as well as money managers. The White Label Partners program allows these IBs and money managers to maintain their corporate and brand identity. Core Liquidity Markets will provide brokerage infrastructure and facilities management including a While Label of MetaTrader 4.



Qualified entities would be able to have an omnibus relationship. This allows the white label partner to maintain the integrity of their customer information. In addition, they have access to a transparent back office, allowing brokers to keep track of client’s trading activity and reporting. All of these features are available in a program the company is offering with no start-up cost.



Managing Partner Michael Markarian said, "We are very excited about our new White Label Partners program. We feel that we have some of the most competitive spreads in the industry."



Introducing Brokers also have some of the most cutting-edge tools in the financial services industry. In addition, private investors, introducing brokers, and other high-frequency traders have access to a resource for automated trading. Participants benefit with multiple platform access and low account minimums. They also have options for multi-currency account funding.



About Core Liquidity Markets

Providing some of the most competitive solutions in the industry, the company also features a White Label program for partners with growing businesses. It allows them to create customizable online trading systems. The MetaTrader 4 system is fully accessible, and branded with the client’s name, logo, and language. Participants have access to deep liquidity, advanced pricing execution, and the ability to protect their client database accessible only to them.



Learn more about Core Liquidity Markets and its programs go to www.clmforex.com



Trading Forex and Derivatives carries a high level of risk, including the risk of losing substantially more than your initial investment. Also, you do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. The effect of leverage is that both gains and losses are magnified. You should only trade if you can afford to carry these risks. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary.