Core Liquidity Markets Announces the Release of Chinese Language Website

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Core Liquidity Markets based in Melbourne, Australia announces the launch of the Chinese language website. The Chinese language website will help an increasing number of Chinese speaking traders learn more about the services offered by Core Liquidity Markets. Chinese traders can learn about products like trading Forex and Binary options in MetaTrader 4. In addition to the website Core Liquidity Markets also offer clients Chinese Language support via a live chat service and by email and phone.



Core Liquidity Markets has seen a positive respoonse with their Spanish language web site and will be adding additional language services in the near future.



To learn more please visit www.clmforexasia.com



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets provides a marketplace for private investors, introducing brokers, asset managers and high-frequency traders alike, offering faster round-trip execution and complete transparency of pricing. The company’s principals and management team has over 40 years combined experience in the financial services industry. They have held roles in trading, banking, futures clearing, brokerage, and technology firms, some of which are amongst the largest in the world.



Trading Forex and Derivatives carries a high level of risk, including the risk of losing substantially more than your initial investment.



Disclaimer

Core Liquidity Markets refers to Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd. Core Liquidity Markets is an Australian firm registered with ASIC, ACN 164 994 049. Core Liquidity Markets is a Corporate Authorised Representative Number 443832 of GO Markets Pty Ltd AFSL 254963 the Authorizing Licensee and Principal