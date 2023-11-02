Core Materials Market Demand Analysis, Financial Insights, Business Growth Strategies and Opportunity Outlook to 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2023 -- The report "Core Materials Market by Type (Foam, Honeycomb, and Balsa), End-use Industry (Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Automotive & Transportation, Construction, and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", MarketsandMarkets: The global core materials market size is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.5%, during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Core Materials Market"

116 market data Tables

44 Figures

151 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=146879627



Owing to an increase in demand for lightweight and high stiffness materials from the wind energy and aerospace & defense industries, the global core materials market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has created ripples in the aerospace industry, leading to reduced demand for these materials. For instance, Airbus has temporarily halted the production of A320 and A350 models in Tianjin from early February. Due to the lockdown scenario in Europe and North America, the demand for core materials from automotive, aerospace & defense, and wind energy industries have declined sharply in the first quarter of 2020.



Foam core material to have a significant market share in the global core materials market during the forecast period.

Foam is the most preferred and cost-effective core material used in major end-use industries. Foams are easy to process and shape and provide an excellent strength-to-weight ratio. Therefore, they are used in various end-use industries, such as wind energy, aerospace, marine, and others. Foam cores are used to enhance the overall structure of composite products. Structural foam cores are produced from various thermoset and thermoplastic polymers, including PVC, PET, PU, PEI, SAN, and PMI. Foam cores can be produced at various densities ranging from 2 lb/ft3 (30 kg/m3) to 20 lb/ft3 (300 kg/m3) by changing the ratio of the polymer ingredients to blowing agents and adjusting gas pressure. The PET foam type core holds the largest share in the foam core materials market.



The wind energy industry is expected to account for the largest share in the global core materials market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Wind energy is the major end-use industry for the core materials market. Core materials are used in wind turbine blades as a sandwich panel in the composite structure. These blades are made by combining core materials and glass-reinforced polyester/epoxy. Foam and balsa are the two widely used core materials in this industry. Balsa core material, being a natural product, is used in a wide range of wind blades because of its better mechanical properties, such as high compressive and tensile strength. The structure of balsa is very stiff, which provides compressive strength to the blade. On the other hand, the foam core material is lightweight than balsa and has superior mechanical properties, which has increased its use in comparison to balsa in the wind energy industry.



Amid the COVID-2019 pandemic, travel bans, disrupted supply chain, and deferred maintenance have affected the global wind energy industry. The global wind energy capacity installations have suffered a setback, reducing the demand for core materials in 2020, post which the demand would surge on account of increased demand from wind turbine blade manufacturers.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=146879627



APAC to account for the largest market share in the core materials market during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest core materials market, in terms of value, in 2019. The demand for these core materials in wind energy, aerospace & defense, marine, and other industries is projected to improve due to product innovation and technological advances made in this sector. The growing wind energy installations in the region is a major growth factor. These factors drive the demand for core materials during the forecast period.



The key players in the market include 3A Composites (Switzerland), Diab Group (Sweden), Gurit (Switzerland), Hexcel Corporation (US), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), Euro-Composites S.A. (Luxembourg), and Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd. (China). These companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the core materials market.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com