Core Naturals Announced as Canadian Distributor of TA65 Health Supplement

Says Jasper, "Telomerase, the main ingredient in ta 65, is a naturally-occurring enzyme in the body and a vital factor in cell health. It helps maintain the protective telomeres located at the ends of all chromosomes. Scientific studies have shown that controlled activation of telomerase in normal cells can increase telomere length, improve functional capacity, and promote the proliferative lifespan of cells. The bottom line we keep hearing from consumers is they just feel better after taking it."



Jasper explains, "TA-65, a nutraceutical capsule, is T.A. Sciences’ first product. It is the basic component of an anti-aging program called the “PATTON PROTOCOL.” Additionally, T.A. Sciences is developing a skin rejuvenating dermaceutical product. The active ingredient in both products is TA-65. Explaining how the product has been tested, Jasper said, "Over the last four years we have conducted a series of studies including, most importantly, the Pivitol 2005 Anti-Aging Trial designed to directly measure the effect of TA-65 when taken internally. In this trial, we saw a clear reduction in the signs of aging from the introduction of TA-65 into the bloodstream."



Jasper is excited about the future of Telomeres and aging products with his company, saying, "The presence of telomerase and the effects of telomere shortening are so basic to human aging and the maladies of old age that an entirely new branch of biology (Telomere Biology) has sprung up in the last two decades. TA-65 is sold as a nutritional supplement, not a drug. It activates telomerase and this helps keep cells functioning in a normal and healthy way as we age. TA-65 is not a drug and we make no claims that it prevents or treats any disease. What we can say is that it helps people live their lives longer and healthier."



About Core Natural Limited

TA-65 Distributors are Doctors, (MD, ND, HD, DC, TCM etc.) Practicing RNC or equivalent Clinics, Anti-aging Clinics, Registered and practicing Personal Fitness Trainers, Natural Health Pharmacies and Health Food Stores. Leading Biotech company Geron discovered TA-65 and licensed the technology to T.A. Sciences in 2002. Geron is a half billion dollar company and is acknowledged in the scientific community and on Wall Street as the world leader in Telomere Biology.