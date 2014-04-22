Core Wellness Centre Describes Benefits of Visiting a Chiropractor After a Car Accident

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Core Wellness Centre, the chiropractic clinic in Toronto recognized for providing safe, gentle and affordable adjustments for people experiencing neck and back pain, is pleased to announce the release of a new statement detailing the benefits of visiting a chiropractor after a car accident.



Receiving appropriate rehabilitation, including active therapy, spinal adjustments and mobilizations within the first within the first 24 to 48 hours after a car accident, can be a crucial step on the road to recovery and often prevents long-term damage from occurring.



Symptoms after a car accident may include severe and ongoing headaches, neck and back pain, as well as damage to nerves, ligaments and muscles - all of which can be treated effectively through the advanced chiropractic techniques available at Core Wellness Centre.



“After many years of suffering from neck pain, I have finally found relief thanks to Dr. Kris Dorken at Core Wellness Centre. Just 4 weeks into his program, the pain is gone.” a testimonial from the Core Wellness Centre website stated.



Even people who are involved in minor accidents are advised to visit a chiropractor shortly after the collision, as chiropractors can correct a spinal misalignment before it becomes a chronic problem resulting in long term back pain or neck pain.



Chiropractic can be a very effective treatment for numerous physical issues sustained as a result of a car accident including headaches, numbness, fatigue, nausea, vertigo, tinnitus and blurred vision. In addition, chiropractic care is also an effective treatment for slip and fall accidents and injuries occurring in the work place such as repetitive motion tasks, poor posture and heavy lifting.



What makes chiropractic care so powerful and unique is that it helps the body heal itself by releasing pressure on the nerves in the spine. When nerves are able to function properly and without interference, they send clear signals that stimulate the immune system and other processes that contribute to the body’s ability to heal naturally. The result is that most people who seek chiropractic care will notice an improvement in their overall health and wellbeing.



About Core Wellness Centre

Dr. Kris Dorken is the founder of Core Wellness Centre, a chiropractic clinic in Toronto that serves both young and old patients. Dr. Dorken specializes in chiropractic care, cold laser therapy, posture analysis, massage therapy and orthotics and he possesses the knowledge and expertise necessary to correct damage to the nervous system. His practice is conveniently located near the St. Clair West subway station at Bathurst Street, near downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit http://www.CoreWellnessCentre.ca.