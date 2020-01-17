COREDAY Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Bitti Backpack!

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- COREDAY is an Ohio-based, American company founded by Corday Cardwell that has proudly announced the launch of its all-new, mini backpack called the Bitti Backpack. This trendy, new backpack is a customizable accessory that combines style and functionality. Smaller than an average wallet, hook it onto keys, a belt loop, a bag, or use Bitti's detachable strap to swing over your shoulder for an itty bitty 90s styling moment.



The miniature purse trend dates back to the early 1900s, but more recently designers at Fendi (Spring/Summer 2015), Jacquemus (Fall/Winter 2018), and Chanel (Resort 2020) featured purses ranging from a couple inches in height to palm-sized cross-bodies. Similarly, Bitti Backpack is designed for people who may not have pockets but still want to keep everyday essentials close at-hand (and look good doing it).



Recently, COREDAY has announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project. It is welcoming generous support and is, moreover, offering its mini backpack as a reward to backers.



"COREDAY is a company looking to explore various different creative ideas and our all-new creation, the Bitti Backpack is a mini backpack that can hold just about anything you want," said Cardwell, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community.



The Kickstarter Campaign can be found online at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/bittibackpack/the-bitti-mini-backpack and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of this mini backpack. Overall, the goal of the Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of USD 5,800. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign's webpage.



About COREDAY

COREDAY is a US-based company founded by Corday Cardwell and it believes in translating creative ideas into reality. The company is currently raising funds on Kickstarter for its all-new mini backpack called Bitti Backpack. This stylish, new mini backpack is functional, durable, and echoes recent trends set by international designers like Fendi, Valentino, and Jacquemus.



Contact:



Contact Person: Corday Cardwell

Company: Bitt iBackpack

City: Cleveland

State: Ohio

Country: United States

Email: coredayguru@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bittibackpack/the-bitti-mini-backpack