London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- A leader in the cloud hosting industry, Coreix Limited offers colocation hosting solutions for a hassle-free, robust, and secure IT infrastructure. With Coreix's private and public cloud solutions, you can scale up your IT network according to your needs. The company provide robust and resilient enterprise-grade facilities for your mission critical IT infrastructure. The solutions they provide are engineered for clients' in various sectors including enterprise, financial services, government and public sector as well as insurance, wholesale, oil, fintech and manufacturing.



The company's experts take care of everything from initial planning, to relocating your hardware and implementation. Providing support whenever possible, their on-site team delivers 5-minute response support 24/7/365. Relying on their built-in redundancy for power, physical security and networks, Coreix delivers 100% up-time for your solution. The company provides 3 types of colocation hosting solutions:



- Shared Colocation: Cost effective with per device pricing

- Private Colocation: Locked, dedicated racks with full control and access

- Private Suite Colocation: 5 to 200 racks



Coreix is one of the most well-known names in the industry for providing best in-class hosting services. Coreix has gained a massive customer base across the UK for its high-quality services and competitive pricing. In addition to server colocation and networking solutions, the organisation also offers other solutions including dedicated servers, hybrid cloud hosting, and managed services.



Talking about their colocation hosting solutions, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Run your own hardware and critical applications on Tier 3+ colocation hosting facilities. With our support team on-site 24/7, taking care of power, cooling, physical security and networking – you can focus on pushing your IT strategy forward. With our cloud capabilities and network expertise you can use colocation as a platform for achieving scalable, agile IT."



Coreix is a London based managed hosting, colocation and network services provider which offers secure, agile, scalable and robust hosting solutions to clients in varying sectors including enterprise, financial services, government and public sector as well as insurance, wholesale, oil, bitcoin and manufacturing.



