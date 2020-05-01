Coreix Limited Offers Dedicated Server Solutions with 24/7/365 Customer Support

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2020 -- A leader in the cloud hosting industry, Coreix Limited offers dedicated server solutions that are supported with 24/7/365 customer support. The company provides multiple solutions, from basic to professional, along with a dedicated technical support team to build a solution to best suit their IT strategy and budget. With scalable and highly-effective dedicated server solutions, businesses can rest assured that their infrastructure is being hosted in the most resilient PCI compliant tier III enterprise-grade facilities. The solutions are tailored according to the clients' hosting requirements, ensuring that clients have the right infrastructure, redundancy, backup and storage solutions needed for protecting their mission-critical data and applications. There are a plethora of advantages of using Coreix Limited's dedicated server solutions including:



- Achieve extra performance

- Gain more control and security

- Super-speed route optimisation

- Scalable with your needs

- Flexible contracts

- 100% uptime SLA



Coreix is the leading name in the industry providing reliable hosting services. The company has gained a comprehensive customer base across the UK and internationally for its high-quality services and competitive prices. Coreix Limited has gained several certifications including ISO 27001, ISO 14001 and PCI DSS. In addition to dedicated servers, the company also offers other solutions including hybrid cloud hosting, managed solutions, disaster recovery support of missions and many more to support any business.



Talking further about their dedicated server solutions, a representative from the company stated, "From quick-deploy stock dedicated servers to building bespoke solutions – our expert architects will work with you to achieve a best-fit, intelligent solution. All our dedicated servers are based in our London data centres – with 24/7/365 on-site support. With a dedicated account manager, plus 24/7/365 on-site support, we'll feel like an extension of your team."



About Coreix Limited

Coreix is a London based managed hosting, colocation and network services provider which offers secure, agile, scalable and robust hosting solutions to clients in varying sectors including enterprise, financial services, government and public sector as well as insurance, wholesale, oil, bitcoin and manufacturing.



