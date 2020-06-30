Coreix Limited Offers Hybrid Cloud Solution Combining Traditional Technologies, Public and Private Cloud

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- A well-renowned provider of hosting solutions, Coreix Limited offers hybrid cloud solutions that combines traditional technologies, public and private cloud. Their cloud servers are quite scalable which allow enterprises to scale the servers as their operation grow. To avoid any loss of data, they backup your data on daily basis and also offer enhanced backup retention and services. The company provides best in class solutions for data transfer, storage and protection. They also provide automatic failover in case of host failure so that your business does not experience any downtime.



Coreix provides cloud hosting in 3 forms, virtual private cloud, private cloud, and G-cloud. The hosting solutions are tailored according to the varying requirements of the clients. Their dedicated account managers work as an extension of your team to help develop a hosting solution which matches your business objectives. Anyone looking for a cloud hosting for their business can contact the team at Coreix Limited for more information.



Coreix Limited is one of the most sought-after names in the industry for providing best in-class hosting services. For its exceptional services, the company has gained several certifications including ISO 27001, ISO 14001 and PCI DSS. In addition to hybrid cloud hosting solutions, the organisation also offers other solutions including managed solutions, disaster recovery support of missions and many more.



Talking further about their hybrid cloud solution, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Combine public and private cloud, with dedicated servers, colocation or on-premise technology to achieve the scalability of cloud, with the performance and reliability of traditional IT. Our cloud experts design hybrid architectures to bring together traditional technologies, public and private cloud in one single cloud environment. From planning and implementation, to optimisation and monitoring our hybrid cloud services make the transition to cloud simple."



About Coreix Limited

Coreix is a London based managed hosting, colocation and network services provider which offers secure, agile, scalable and robust hosting solutions to clients in varying sectors including enterprise, financial services, government and public sector as well as insurance, wholesale, oil, bitcoin and manufacturing.



