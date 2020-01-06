Coreix Limited Offers Hybrid Cloud Solution with on-Demand Access to the Scalability of Public Cloud

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2020 -- A well-renowned provider of hosting solutions, Coreix Limited offers hybrid cloud solution with on-demand scalability of public cloud. The experts at the company design a hybrid solution that combines public and private cloud with dedicated servers, colocation or on-premise technology into a single cloud environment that has the performance and reliability of traditional IT technology. To make the transition to cloud simple and easy, the company takes care of each part of the transition ranging from planning and implementation, to optimisation and monitoring.



Their tier 3 data centres in London provide 100% uptime for network availability, infrastructure and cloud servers. To ensure your mission critical systems are always functioning, they provide daily backups and automatic failover with an option to add to add enhanced services. They provide robust and resilient enterprise grade facilities for your mission critical IT infrastructure. The company provides their clients with 24x7/365 on-site support to complement their excellent solution and reduce downtime.



Coreix Limited is one of the most sought-after names in the industry for providing best in-class hosting services. The company has gained a massive customer base across the UK for its high-quality services and competitive prices. In addition to hybrid cloud solutions, the organisation also offers other solutions and services including dedicated, private cloud, dedicated servers, colocation and networking, managed / migrate services, disaster recovery services, and various others.



Talking about their hybrid cloud services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our hybrid solution combines public and private cloud, with dedicated servers, colocation or on-premise technology to achieve the scalability of cloud, with the performance and reliability of traditional IT. Our hybrid cloud solutions are powered by our UK data centres and high-performance network and include 24/7/365 on-site support."



Coreix is a London based managed hosting, colocation and network services provider which offers secure, agile, scalable and robust hosting solutions to clients in varying sectors including enterprise, financial services, government and public sector as well as insurance, wholesale, oil, bitcoin and manufacturing.



