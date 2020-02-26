Coreix Limited Offers Managed Data Security Solution to Help Businesses Protect Mission Critical Systems

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- A well-renowned provider of hosting solutions, Coreix Limited offers managed data security solutions to help business to protect their mission critical systems. Working as an extension of clients' team, the company's experts can help businesses to design, build, implement and manage secure hosting environments. You can use an application or web interface to configure a backup schedule, IP policies, view logs and to restore files with a comprehensive solution from Coreix Limited. To protect your mission critical systems, the experts select, implement and maintain industry-leading firewall technologies including VPN provision. To prevent DDoS attacks, they use advanced technologies and expertise to identify threatening traffic and protect your business from risk of attack. Managed data security solution from Coreix Limited can have a plethora of benefits including:



-100% uptime SLA for infrastructure and network

-ISO 27001, 9001 and PCI DSS certified data centres

-40GB network-wide advanced DDoS mitigation

- 24/7 monitoring of systems and infrastructure



Coreix Limited is one of the most sought-after names in the industry for providing best in-class hosting services. The company provides its clients with 24/7/365 support for any issues or support that may be needed. In addition to managed data security solution, the organisation also offers other solutions including hybrid cloud, virtual private cloud, shared colocation, manage/migrate, and a remote hands service for all your remote IT needs.



Talking about their managed data security solutions, a representative from the company stated, "Ease your to-do list and safeguard your business. Rely on our experts to take care of your security 24/7. By understanding your business, we can help you find the best route to achieving the protection and compliance you need. Enjoy the flexibility to add-on managed data security services across our colocation, cloud and dedicated server solutions."



About Coreix Limited

Coreix is a London based managed hosting, colocation and network services provider which offers secure, agile, scalable and robust hosting solutions to clients in varying sectors including enterprise, financial services, government and public sector as well as insurance, wholesale, oil, bitcoin and manufacturing.



For more information, please visit: https://www.coreix.net/managed-services/



Social Media Profiles

Twitter – https://twitter.com/coreixnet

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/coreix/



Contact Details

6 Silver Court,

Watchmead,

Welwyn Garden City

AL7 1LT

Email – enquiries@coreix.net

Phone – 0800 022 6734 or 0207 183 1725