Coreix Limited Offers Managed Disaster Recovery Services to Mitigate the Risk of Cyber-Attacks

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- A well-renowned provider of hosting solutions, Coreix Limited offers managed disaster recovery services to help clients mitigate the risk of cyber-attacks. To ensure your infrastructure is fully prepared for any issues, the company develops, implements and tests your disaster recovery measures. The company provides 100% up time SLAs for clients' infrastructure and network as well as multiple carriers and internet exchange points. Located away from flight paths and flood risk, their London data centres allow for 24/7 monitoring of servers, systems and infrastructure. The company also offers flexibility to add-on enhanced disaster recovery measures to minimise downtime. The company offers managed disaster recovery service for all their colocation, cloud and dedicated server solutions. Their managed disaster recovery service can have a plethora of benefits including active multi-site replication, active/passive replication and managed back up, automatic failover



Coreix Limited is one of the most sought-after names in the industry providing the best-in-class hosting solutions that help business owners to streamline their process. Their best-fit approach and flexible contracts offer a cost-effective way to achieve the exact levels of availability, security, clustering, load balancing and storage you need. The company has gained several certifications including ISO 27001, ISO 14001 and PCI DSS for their exceptional services. In addition to managed disaster recovery services, the company also offers other solutions including hybrid cloud hosting, managed solutions, disaster recovery support of missions and many more to support any business.



Talking further about their managed disaster recovery services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Use our managed disaster recovery as a service to mitigate against the risk of unforeseen events – from fire and flooding, through to cyber-attacks. If the unexpected happens – our expertise will keep your mission critical systems on, to achieve business as usual, with minimal disruption. By understanding your business, we can develop, implement and test your disaster recovery measures, to ensure you're fully prepared."



Coreix is a London based managed hosting, colocation and network services provider which offers secure, agile, scalable and robust hosting solutions to clients in varying sectors including enterprise, financial services, government and public sector as well as insurance, wholesale, oil, bitcoin and manufacturing.



