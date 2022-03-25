CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed Against CoreLogic's CEO in Connection with Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2022 -- An investor, who held shares of CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), filed a lawsuit in late 2021 against CoreLogic's CEO in connection with the takeover of CoreLogic.



Investors who held shares of CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 4, 2021, CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) announced that the company's Board of Directors unanimously approved a merger agreement under which funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners will acquire all outstanding shares of CoreLogic for $80 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $6.0 billion.



On June 4, 2021, CoreLogic announced the completion of its acquisition by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80 per share in cash.



However, the plaintiff alleges that the CEO of CoreLogic steered the business away from a prospective buyer offering significantly more than the $6 billion go-private deal approved earlier in 2021.



Those who are current investors in CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.