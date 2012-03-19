Corey Consulting, LLC. Launches Small Business Internet Marketing Service

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- Corey Consulting, LLC. , a consulting company co-owned by brothers Chris and Brian Corey, recently launched a marketing company that provides web-based marketing solutions for small businesses. The company specializes in search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, social media marketing and various forms of performance-based marketing. The service is operated by Brian Corey, an internet marketing specialist with over five-year’s experience in SEO and Chris Corey who is entrepreneur and internet marketing specialist.



This small business internet marketing service is the first business venture taken by Corey Consulting, LLC. which was incorporated in 2012. Information on services provided can be accessed on their new website: www.BreakAwaySEO.com . According to their website, “Each service has its own individual value to a business but when combined with expert tools and guidance becomes an unshakable platform for targeting potential customers with efficiency and precision”.



Brian Corey has managed search engine optimization campaigns that targeted highly competitive keywords with over one-million unique searches on various search engines. He has also managed pay-per-click advertising campaigns with up to $4-million monthly budgets and seeks to bring his experience in organizing and operating large, complex campaigns to optimizing small businesses pay-per-click campaigns. Brian also has experience managing social media marketing platforms, e-mail marketing, deal sites, online affiliate marketing, display advertising and more.



Chris Corey has successfully owned and operated several businesses in various industries including fitness and hospitality. His over seven-years’ experience as a business owner, operating his own marketing platforms, allows him to understand the marketing needs of small business owners and the practical application of those needs.



Corey Consulting, LLC.’s BreakAwaySEO service is the first of many planned web-based ventures for the Corey brothers. According to Chris, “Our keen understanding of the way consumers use the internet, opens the doors to many different ways to provide services to companies and web users”. The company shares the same corporate name as a previously run consulting company created by their father John Corey.