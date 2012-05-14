Cori Bird to Partner With Clean Green Nation in Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Cori Bird, a green professional based in Aurora, Illinois.



Clean Green Nation provides affordable, renewable and energy-saving equipment, products, services and green living education to consumers. Bird specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, water technology, energy-efficient products and green living education, and many many other tips and best practices for living green.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Cori will provide green education and energy conservation information, with a special interest in best practices for an economically viable Aurora home. Bird said that her goal is to become the go-to resource for the best products, services and information pertaining to green living.



“We’ve got whatever someone might need to get started living a green life,” Cori said. “I want to become that first-stop for green information and am very excited about this opportunity to bring affordable, clean-energy products, services and know-how to this region.”



Cori’s online store has a large selection of products for both homes and businesses. She will cater to those people who are striving to live sustainably through energy efficiency and renewable energy options, like Bio-mass in Aurora. Cori’s store carries solar panels, batteries, tankless hot water heaters and many other energy-saving accessories—including renewable energy equipment for your RV and boat—to help reduce monthly utility bills.



Clean Green Nation also places a heavy emphasis on being a source for education on green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating people on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening awareness for the need of green, renewable energy.



"Sustainable, renewable energy practices are important for this area to adopt, and partnering with Clean Green Nation makes them top priorities. Education around topics including Green Travel, Aurora IL residents can participate in is also important,” Cori said. “This is a tremendous opportunity and I am thrilled to be working in tandem with local people and businesses in the service of conserving our region’s precious resources.”



Cori will begin working with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind and solar energy and much more, please visit http://corib.cleangreennation.com