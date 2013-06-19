New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Corin Group PLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Corin Group plc (Corin Group) is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures and distributes wide variety of products for reconstructive orthopedic markets. The company is focused on the joint replacement, hemi-arthroplasty devices, including early unicondylar and patello-femoral replacements. Its product line include hip products, knee products and other products for ankle replacement, shoulder replacement, ligament reconstruction and augmentation; spinal products, trauma products, theatre disposables, ancillary products, and navigation and robotics. Corin Group has direct operations in seven of the major orthopedic markets and distributes its products in about 40 countries around the world. The company is a subsidiary of 2IL Orthopaedics Limited and is headquartered in Cirencester, the UK.
The company focuses on thoughtfully designed innovations, based on extensive consumer insight, to meet the needs of orthopedic surgeons and clinics. Corin envisages establishing its position through the development of innovative products and services and enhancement of existing ones, internal development, strong partner relationships and strategic collaborations.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Corin Group PLC portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
