Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) shares over potential securities laws violations by Corinthian Colleges Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) concerning whether a series of statements Corinthian Colleges Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Corinthian Colleges Inc reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $1.78 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30 2011 to over $1.6 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $111.17 million to $10.24 million.



Over the past three years, shares of Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) declined from $18.46 per share in April 2010 to as low as $1.88 per share in April 2013.



Then on June 10, 2013, Corinthian Colleges Inc announced that on June 6, 2013, it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Corinthian Colleges Inc said that in a letter accompanying the subpoena, the SEC stated that it is conducting an investigation of the Company. Corinthian Colleges Inc further stated that the SEC’s subpoena requests the production of documents and communications that, among other things, relate to student information in the areas of recruitment, attendance, completion, placement, defaults on federal loans and on alternative loans, as well as compliance with U.S. Department of Education financial requirements, standards and ratios (including the effect of certain borrowings under the Company’s credit facility on the Company’s composite score, and 90/10 compliance), and other corporate, operational, financial and accounting matters.



On June 14, 2013, NASDAQ:COCO shares closed at $2.14 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com