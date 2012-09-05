Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) Long Term Investor Investigation Focuses on Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Certain officer and directors of Corinthian Colleges Inc are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements made by Corinthian Colleges Inc.



The investigation by a law firm focuses concerns whether certain of its officers and directors of Corinthian Colleges Inc have possibly breached their fiduciary duties owed to Corinthian NASDAQ:COCO investors in connection with certain financial statements made by Corinthian Colleges Inc. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether a series of statements by Corinthian Colleges Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Corinthian Colleges Inc reported that its Total Revenue increased from over $1.21 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2009, to over $1.78 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011.



However its Net Income of $67.86 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2009, respectively its Net Income of $145.97 million for the 12 months fell to a Net Loss of $111.17 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011.



Shares of Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) grew from as low as $7.11 per share in March 2008 to as high as $21.21 per share in February 2009 and as high as $18.58 per share in March 2010.



Since then NASDAQ:COCO shares have lost substantial value and traded in September 2011 as low as $1.55 per share.



On September 4, 2012, NASDAQ:COCO shares closed at $2.03 per share.



