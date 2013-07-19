CorMatrix Cardiovascular, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "CorMatrix Cardiovascular, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- CorMatrix Cardiovascular, Inc. (CorMatrix) is a medical device company. The company researches, develops, manufactures, delivers and markets innovative biomaterial devices that harness the body's own innate ability to repair damaged heart tissue. Its cormatrix ECM Technology is a platform innovation with multiple cardiovascular applications. CorMatrix's cormatrix ECM technology has been used at more than 720 hospitals across the U.S. and has been implanted in nearly 70,000 cardiac procedures. The company's products are approved by the FDA. It owns a worldwide license from Purdue University for researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing naturally occurring extracellular matrix products having cardiovascular applications. CorMatrix is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the CorMatrix Cardiovascular, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
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