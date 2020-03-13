Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- The global corn-based ingredients market is likely to grow in the coming years due to the soaring demand. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Corn-based Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Corn Starch, Feed Ingredients, Corn Oil, Fuel Ethanol, DDGS), Application Type (Animal Feed, Processed Foods & Beverages, Fuel) and Geography Forecast till 2025," the market is likely to witness growth in the coming years with high production of corn-based ingredients, driven by their exceptional health benefits.



Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global corn-based ingredients market are



- Cargill Incorporated

- POET LLC

- The Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Bunge Limited

- Tate & Lyle PLC

- SunOpta Inc.

- Ingredion Incorporated

- Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients

- Roquette

- VIVESCIA group

- Gulshan Polyols Limited and Valero Energy Corporation.



Corn is an easily grown crop and can be grown in almost all parts of the world. The seeds or kernel of corn hold majority of the nutrients and these are the most commonly consumed parts. Corn can be used to treat diabetes, chronic heart diseases and maintaining blood pressure.



The exceptional health benefits of corn have led to an increased demand for corn-based ingredients. Furthermore, product innovations and increasing use of corn in recombinant form have created a worldwide demand. The aforementioned factor is likely to boost the global corn ingredients market in the forthcoming years.



FDA's Approval for HI-Maize Resistant Starch Will Boost the Market



Corn-based ingredients have many health benefits and their use, in combination with other ingredients were hugely beneficial. Many companies are focusing on the research and development on corn-based ingredients, in order to crack the code for successful applications in the healthcare industry, with minimum adverse effects.



In 2016, Ingredion, one of the leading providers of ingredient solutions, announced that it has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its petition regarding the use of HI-Maize resistant starch in treatment of type 2 diabetes.



Major segmentation includes:



By Type



- Corn Starch

- Feed Ingredients (Corn Germ Meal, Corn Gluten Meal, and Others)

- Corn Oil

- Fuel Ethanol

- DDGS

- Others



By Application



- Animal Feed

- Processed Foods & Beverages

- Fuel (Ethanol)

- Others



By Geography



In the petition, the company states that the use of high amylose maize resistant starch can be helpful in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. The HI-maize resistant starch can suffice consumer demand for tasty foods that can be included in a healthy diet.



Fortune Business Insights has predicted that such regulatory approvals will encourage Ingredion's counterparts and the market will witness product innovations in the coming years. The report includes several market activities, similar to Ingredion's product clearance, which will bode well for the global corn-based ingredients market.



Bunge's 'Corn-based Production' Will Enable Growth



In recent years, scientists have unlocked the benefits of corn-based ingredients. Many have stated that these ingredients may find significant applications across diverse industries. With the growing adoption of healthy lifestyle, demand for corn-based ingredients in food products is increasing subsequently.



Resulting from the soaring demand, many companies have been encouraged to set up production units of their own. Fortune Business Insights has estimated that a healthy market competition will bode well for the overall market. Influenced by the high demand, several companies have initiated their own patented product.



In 2016, Bunge introduced its newest line of corn-based ingredients, with a view to overcoming the shortfalls of the use of non-genetically modified ingredients in packaged foods. The report includes several industry developments pertaining to the growth of the global corn-based ingredients market.



