Major players profiled in the study are:

Tate & Lyle Plc (United Kingdom) , Grain Processing Corporation (United States), Bunge Ltd. (United States), Cargill Inc. (United States), Tereos Starch & Sweeteners (Italy) , Roquette (France) , Ingredion Inc. (United States), Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Pawar Agro Industries (India), Sodrugestvo Group (Russia).



Scope of the Report of Corn Gluten:

Corn Gluten is the by-product of the corn processing, resulting in the formation of the extraction of starch. Corn gluten is said to be high in protein content and almost similar mineral content as soya. The corn gluten is available in granulated, unprocessed, and pelletized corn gluten formats. It can be achieved by both wet milling as well as dry milling process. Wet-milling process is increasing in popularity due to high value by products such as corn oil associated with it. Major applications of the corn gluten include herbicide, and animal feed among others. Currently, North America is the biggest market of the corn gluten.



In July 2022, Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), which is part of the KENT Corporation group, confirmed the acquisition of Natural Products, Inc. (NPI). The purchase of NPI's business has been completed, marking an important milestone for GPC and expanding its portfolio within the industry.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Unprocessed Corn Gluten, Granulated Corn Gluten, Pelletized Corn Gluten), Application (Herbicide, Animal Feed, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Milling Process (Wet-Milling Process, Dry-Milling Process)



Opportunities:

Corn Gluten Meal is expected to Grow Substantially owing to High Protein Content of the Corn Gluten Meal



Market Trends:

Wet Milling Process is rising in Popularity due to High Value By Products Associated with it



Market Drivers:

Enhanced Focus on Sustainability and Utilization of By Products

Growth in Corn Processing and Processing



Challenges:

Large Number of Players Present in the Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



