New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- The Global Corn Maltodextrin market is forecast to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Corn maltodextrin is plant-based carbohydrates, which is known to provide with high energy. There are various applications of this type of maltodextrin, which is fostering the growth of the sector. This type of maltodextrin can be used as a bulking agent in various food applications. This maltodextrin is known to provide with 100% glucose-based energy, the most effective energy substrate for brain recovery, muscles, and promote an active lifestyle. Corn based maltodextrin is available in gluten and lactose-free variants.



The report is further attuned to the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the key segments of the Corn Maltodextrin market. The report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain and demands of the market and offers key insights into market growth. The report also addresses the challenges caused by the pandemic and offers insightful data on how to overcome the barriers. The research study also includes a current and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Corn Maltodextrin market.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:



GLUCIDEX, Cargill, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Penford Corporation, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Grain Processing Corporation, Tate & Lyle Plc, Tereos Syral, and Moonlight Malt.



The report offers a segmentation analysis of the market to impart a better understanding of the market. The report segments the Corn Maltodextrin market on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, end-user industries, technologies, and key geographical regions of the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show lucrative growth in the projected timeline.



Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Powder

Liquid



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Cereals & snacks

Baking

Powdered beverages

Sauces, dressings & soups

Processed meat & seafood

Savoury



Nutraceuticals: functional foods



Moisturizer

Absorbent

Others



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Food & Beverage Industry

Cosmetics & Personal care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemicals



Regional Segmentation Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report provides extensive coverage of the competitive landscape of the Corn Maltodextrin market with company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market reach, and global position. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



To summarize, the Global Corn Maltodextrin Market report is a dependable and authentic source for attaining crucial information and market insights to advance and boost your business significantly. The report studies all crucial aspects, such as present and future economic scenarios, beneficial opportunities, limitations, drivers and constraints, market growth rate, and risks.



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report and its customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.