The increasing demand for corn oil in food applications is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Corn oil comprises a significant amount of ubiquinone and large amounts of vitamin E that provides protection from oxidative rancidity. It is commonly used as a salad and cooking oil. Corn oil is easily digested by humans and provides essential fatty acids and energy. Linoleic acid, a dietary essential, is required for the integrity of the cell membranes, skin, the immune system, and for the production of icosanoids, which are crucial for reproductive, renal, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular as well as providing resistance to disease. Moreover, corn oil is an important food oil beneficial for lowering serum cholesterol, owing to its low saturated fatty acids content, which raises cholesterol and its high content of polyunsaturated fatty acids, which lowers cholesterol.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Corn Oil market and profiled in the report are:



Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Associated British Food PLC, The Adani Wilmar Ltd., Grief Inc., Ruchi Soya Industries, Bunge Limited, Borges International Group SLU, Marico Limited, and GreenField Specialty Alcohols Inc., among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Edible

Non-Edible



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food

Biodiesel

Retail

Pharmaceutical

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Corn Oil market and its competitive landscape.



