Corn powder is also called corn starch, maize starch and corn flour is derived from the corn grain. It is the food ingredient which is used to thicken the sauces or soups. It has various uses such as in adhesives, paper products, anti-sticking agent and textile manufacturing. In addition it has the medical usage such as supply glucose with glycogen storage disease. The corn powder consists of large amount of carbohydrates that is 30 percent and very less quantity of protein. This wide range of application is increasing the demand of corn powder.



Market Trend:

Increasing Demand of Gluten Free Bakery Products



Market Drivers:

Wide Range of Usage Such as Confectionery, Snack and Various Cuisines

Increasing Demand of Healthy and Nutritious Snacks



Restraints:

Availability of Alternative Products for Thickening the Soups and Others



The Global Corn Powder Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Bakery and confectionery, Snack food, Others), Corn type (Dent corn, Flint corn), Packaging (Bag, Box), Distribution channel (Online, Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



