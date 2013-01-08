Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs Is Now Leasing the 3shape TRIOS for Trials

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Cornerstone and Bio Comp dental labs in Philadelphia, PA are now authorized retailers of the newest piece of technology to hit the digital dentistry market. Digital impressions are the way to make a patient feel the most comfortable while getting the results to create the most esthetic and accurate restorations. This intro oral technology is going to change the way people look at modern dentistry.



If a person is looking for a dental lab in New Jersey, Cornerstone and Bio-Comp are just call away from letting a person try their newest piece of technology that could change dentistry forever. This dental lab is offering dentists the opportunity to have the 3shape TRIOS in their office for a limited time to see if this is something that would work for them.



While having the 3shape trios digital scanner for trial, a person will have a powder less impression wand, the fastest scan time on the market, and easy portable use to move from exam room to exam room.



New technology can be overwhelming at times, but with the high quality touch screen, open forum to use and choose what date to input, and seamless integration to send and receive files from lab to office, any dentist will find that this is not only simple to learn, but easy to use. This gives any dental lab the ability to go over the preps and information while the patient is still in the chair. If there are any changes, Cornerstone and Bio-Comp can call the dentist and have them re-prep without having to bring the patient back in a matter of minutes. The file is so fast, from an office to their dental lab.



Benefits from utilizing this type of technology as a dentist include less adjustments, improved accuracy, faster than traditional route of impression, reduced remakes, no impression materials or mess and it can also be cost effective.



At Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Lab, they know the best interest is with the patient in mind, so along with the added benefits to the dentist and his or her practice, the patient will experience a quick and comfortable impression, a better fitting restoration, improved clinical results, fewer remakes and reduced appointments and a less time in the dentist’s chair.



If a dental practice is seeking a new innovative way that will improve accuracy, reduce remakes, and be cost-effective, they should look no further then Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs in Philadelphia to acquire the newest digital advancement and technology that is being offered for digital impressions and in the intra oral scanning division.



Contact them at 800-405-7612 or visit them on the web at http://cornerstonedl.com/ for more information. They are looking forward to being the partner in any practice.