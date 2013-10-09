Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs Now a Licensed Seller of 3Shape TRIOS

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- As an innovating dental laboratory in New Jersey, Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs is pleased to announce they are now a licensed seller of the 3Shape TRIO products. This product is a digital impression solution and allows dentists the capability of viewing 3D impressions of the mouth and teeth. Staying up to date with all the latest technologies and digital productions, Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs is able to design and print restorations, while looking at a monitor to get an accurate reading with reduced necessary appointments.



With the accuracy of the impressions and improved clinical results to the patients, this piece of advanced technology will provide the patient with an enhanced experience. Dentists will enjoy a plethora of benefits, including saving on expenses and a smaller amount of adjustments. In possession of the 3Shape oral scanner, this lab can now provide dentists with the opportunity to capture the intraoral situation completely, minimizing mistakes and mishandlings of the impressions. This will strengthen the bond between dentists and labs, while serving to make patients feel a sense of satisfaction during trips to the dentist.



One of the premier dental labs in New Jersey and the entire east coast, Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs features some of the most advanced digital impressions technologies in an effort to make the patients as comfortable as possible in a dental chair and allow the dentists a most effortless reading. Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs has the DP 3000 3-D Modeler for accurate wax-ups, which includes the capability of producing smooth wax outlines with tremendous accuracy in an unattended setting.



Offering Cad Blu Dental’s ezMILL—a high-speed, accurate milling system—this piece of equipment is able to provide dental labs and professionals with a sophisticated, easy-to-use dental manufacturing system. As technology will never stop advancing, Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs is miles ahead of their competitors with all the latest equipment that will prove to be the next wave of digital dentistry.



There are benefits for the dentist as well as the patients and Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs utilizes oral technology to enhance the capabilities and functions of dentistry. For more information on the equipment provided by Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs or to inquire on a product, please call 800-405-7612 or visit their website today.



About Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs

For those that need a trusted name to repair and fix dentures immediately, they can count on the professionals at Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs to deliver the high-quality dentures that they need. To hear more please visit their website http://cornerstonedl.com/.