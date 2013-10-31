Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs Now Hiring Full-Time Sales Representative

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- As a leading dental laboratory that provides their clients with the latest dental technologies and innovations, Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs is pleased to announce they now have an immediate opening for a sales representative. This position is full time for inside or outside sales and requires previous working experience in the field of customer service or direct contact with customers in a place of business. The location of the offices is in Huntingdon Valley, PA and candidates must be driven, goal oriented and great communicators to get their sales pitch across.



It is essential that applicants be familiar with the products and work done by Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs, including their cosmetic dentistry services such as dental implants, denture manufacturing, and denture repairs in PA. One of the most important aspects of the sale is to include the lifetime guarantee to ensure every client is satisfied. As Cornerstone serves as an authorized and leading retailer of the 3Shape Trios Pod oral scanner, candidates must also be familiar with the digital dentistry products offered, such as the 3D Model Systems and the ezMill software.



The selected applicant will perform sales calls to local dentistry’s, being courteous, friendly and professional to all dentists and doctors in their sales pitch. In addition to the services offered by the professional and leading dental laboratory, those interested in the position must be able to weave their calls and converted sales into spreadsheets on the computer, utilizing such programs as Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel.



Interested candidates will have strong communication skills and travel from business to business in an effort of gaining clientele for Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs. Applicants must be highly motivated to succeed in this business. The position has a base salary of $24,000 per year and there is the opportunity for the selected candidate to earn commission on executed sales and performance bonuses based on how much business they drive to Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs.



Interested applicants are encouraged to send their resumes to info@cornerstonedl.com. For more information about this position or to inquire on the latest dental technologies offered by Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs, please call 800-405-7612 or visit their website and social media profiles today.



About Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs

For those that need a trusted name to repair and fix dentures immediately, they can count on the professionals at Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs to deliver the high-quality dentures that they need. To hear more please visit their website http://cornerstonedl.com/.