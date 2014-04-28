Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs Now Hiring Part Time

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs is now seeking a shipping and receiving specialist for their Huntingdon Valley, PA office. As business increases, the lab requires more staff for their busy customer service department. The Huntingdon Valley location is in need of a part-time shipping and receiving employee from 12 pm – 5 pm. Tasks include receiving, opening and disinfecting cases, shipping cases to the dentists and a variety of other tasks. Candidate should be able to multi-task and thrive under pressure.



The company seeks someone with a minimum of 1 yr. customer service experience, although some customer service training is provided. Candidates with 1-3 years of Word/Excel/Outlook experience and dental experience preferred. Candidates must be professional, reliable, and have excellent communication skills. Must own a car or have the ability to travel.



Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs hires workers who are team players, and yet “own” their job. Employees should work well independently and take pride in their work, but also realize that any office is a group effort.



Competitive salary and no weekends. Position available immediately.



Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs is a dental lab in the Philadelphia area that provides its clients with exceptional service by always staying at the cutting edge of technology. Their top of the line 3Shape Trios oral scanners produce crystal clear digital impressions faster and more accurately than traditional models. They have dental labs in New Jersey in addition to Pennsylvania.



For more information email Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs at info@cornerstonedl.com or call 800-405-7612



About Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs

For those that need a trusted name to repair and fix dentures immediately, they can count on the professionals at Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs to deliver the high-quality dentures that they need. To hear more please visit their website http://cornerstonedl.com/.