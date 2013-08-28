Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs Now Offering Premium Dentures

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Utilizing the newest technological features and revolutionizing the dental implant process, Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs is pleased to announce they are now offering premium dentures to their patients. These dentures are extremely effective and brighten the smiles of all patients. Crafted to fit the patients’ mouth, the premium dentures come with full texturing and gum coloring to make a seamless transition into the mouth. Nobody will be able to tell the teeth aren’t real and will provide a whole new sense of confidence.



More importantly, they are equipped with an open-palate design which allows any person wearing the premium denture to thoroughly enjoy chewing their food. There is no longer the need to shift dentures throughout the day to avoid discomfort as these premium dentures include implants that secures the dentures into the patient’s mouth. As a premier dental lab in Philadelphia and its surrounding areas, Cornerstone offers this ideal set of dentures with high-quality 199 base acrylic and premium ivoclar blueline teeth. The lab technicians work diligently with the latest technologies to ensure the strength and comfort level of these premium dentures.



Patients and customers can choose from a variety of different styles, colors, sizes and overall smiles. If looking for dental labs in New Jersey to provide exceptional premium dentures, the lab technicians and professionals at Cornerstone are in the area and possess all the latest technologies their clients may be looking for. With digital impressions, monthly specials and a lifetime guarantee, the professionals at Cornerstone provide the services their clients are looking for in a timely manner.



In addition, Cornerstone is also offering same day denture repairs for those patients who are caught in an accident or a situation where their dentures crack or cause discomfort to the mouth. With implants, flat-rate ceramic restoration and consistent materials, Cornerstone is a leading laboratory for any advanced dental needs. They work to provide their clients with the easiest and newest technologies to effectively treat their patients. For more information regarding premium dentures or to inquire about the same day denture repairs, please call 800-405-7612 or visit their website today



About Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs

For those that need a trusted name to repair and fix dentures immediately, they can count on the professionals at Cornerstone & Bio-Comp Dental Labs to deliver the high-quality dentures that they need. To hear more please visit their website http://cornerstonedl.com/.