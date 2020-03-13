Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. Has Become an Encode Empowered Dental Laboratory

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. is now an Encode Empowered Dental Laboratory. What does this mean for its customers base? With the help of Zimmer Biomet, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. can provide even more dental lab services for Philadelphia, PA, clinicians.



Whereas abutment solutions were outsourced to trusted, professional laboratories in the past, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. can now bring these procedures in-house with the help of its new partners. In their CAD/CAM department, expert dental professionals are able to design and produce the BellaTek abutment from their very own laboratories. This isn't only beneficial for the company, but also for its clients. Clinicians can enjoy greater flexibility and shorter turnaround times as a result. Moreover, customers also have access to cost-effective milling options and abutment material flexibility for their BellaChek Encode Impressions.



Currently, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. is offering the following promotions for all-inclusive abutment solutions and Zirconia crowns.



Titanium Abutment with Full-Zirconia Implant Crown

Standard Price: $350.00

With Bellacheck: $250.00



Titanium Abutment with PFZ Implant Crown or PFM Made of a Noble Alloy (up to DTW*)

Standard Price: $350.00

With Bellacheck:$250.00

*Additional alloy costs may apply.



Gold-Colored Nitride Coated Abutment with All-Ceramic Implant Crown or PFM Made of Noble Alloy (up to DTW*)

Standard Price: $400.00

With Bellacheck: $300.00

*Additional alloy costs may apply.



As a dental laboratory that is committed to delivering innovation and options, the Cornerstone team knew this partnership was aligned with their values and beliefs. Find out more at: http://bit.ly/2OJ4r2v.



All inquiries can be directed to Cornerstone's Director of Sales and Client Relations, Dave Grove, at dgrove@cornerstonedl.com or 302-540-6559.



About Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc.

Established in 1989 by Master Dental Technician, John P. Collins, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. is a premier dental lab serving the U.S. market with particular emphasis on Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. For 30 years, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. has built a reputation as a leader in its industry, providing top quality full dental laboratory services and unmatched customer relations. They've built the company on three pillars: dignity, integrity, and generosity, and pride themselves on championing these principles throughout each touchpoint in the business. They are consistently making smiles for every one of their customers.