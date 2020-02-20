Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. Is a Proud Partner of Broadway Dental, Inc.

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. is proud to announce a new partnership with Broadway Dental, Inc., where they serve as a majority owner. A deal that has been in the works for quite some time became official this February 2020. It is an exciting time for the company and its clients because it's joining forces with a company that values quality and innovation as much as the Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. team.



Broadway Dental, Inc. has been a titan in the dental industry since its inception in 1979. For 41 years, they cultivated an impeccable reputation for creating premium, high-quality restorations. Founders Robert Pistory and Anthony Cirigliano practiced in basements, garages, and hallways until they could save up enough money to rent their first office in South Philadelphia in June of 1980. From its humble beginnings, this company has grown to a mid-sized dental lab employing 11 full-time dental technicians. Nowadays, Broadway Dental, Inc. is known for specializing in dental implants and esthetic dental restorations.



This is the second major acquisition for Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. in the last six months. This past fall, the company also acquired Amsterdam Dental Lab, owned by Al Nelson, CDT, who now manages the dental lab in Philadelphia, PA, with his son, Brian Nelson, as a division of Cornerstone. Amsterdam Dental Lab has been a name synonymous with implant dentistry. Now, with the addition of Amsterdam Dental Lab and Broadway Dental, Inc., the Cornerstone team is happy to continue to offer the same excellent service to its customers, but with even more dental lab services.



About Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc.

Established in 1989 by Master Dental Technician, John P. Collins, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. is a premier dental lab serving the U.S. market with particular emphasis on Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. For 30 years, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. has built a reputation as a leader in its industry, providing top quality full dental laboratory services and unmatched customer relations. They've built the company on three pillars: dignity, integrity, and generosity, and pride themselves on championing these principles throughout each touchpoint in the business. They are consistently making smiles for every one of their customers.