Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. Donating 3D Printed Mask Extenders and Face Shields to Dental Offices in Need

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- There has been a serious shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) since the COVID-19 outbreak took the nation and the entire world by storm. For months, essential workers have put their health at risk while companies have been scrambling to create more supplies, from masks and face shields to gloves and hazmat suits. Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc., a Philadelphia-based dental lab company, is taking action by using their state-of-the-art Arfona 3D printing technology to create and donate protective supplies to dental offices across the nation.



There are two kinds of personal protective equipment being created at the Cornerstone right now: mask extenders and face shields. The mask extenders are designed to alleviate irritation or discomfort caused by surgical masks when worn for long periods of time. They are a great choice for all-day comfort. The face shields serve as an extra layer of protection when worn over regular surgical masks. This YouTube video provides a quick guide on how to assemble the face shield.



With limited supplies available, everything will be donated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Dental offices that need mask extenders and face shields are encouraged to contact the company directly at 215-293-9760 or message their social media channel, linked below. This will help their team keep track and fulfill donation orders.



FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CornerstoneDentalLabs/



For questions and information regarding their regular dental lab services and products, please visit their website, https://www.cornerstonedl.com/.



About Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1989 by Master Dental Technician, John P. Collins, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. is a premier dental lab serving the U.S. market with emphasis on Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. For 30 years, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. has built a reputation as a leader in its industry, providing top quality full dental laboratory services and unmatched customer relations. They've built the company on three pillars: dignity, integrity, and generosity, and pride themselves on championing these principles throughout each touchpoint in the business. They are consistently making smiles for every one of their customers.