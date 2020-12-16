Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. Offering Feldspathic Veneers

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2020 -- Dentists looking for the very best solutions regarding their aesthetic and restorative dentistry needs are encouraged to contact Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. This leading dental lab serving Philadelphia, PA, and the surrounding areas is offering Feldspathic veneers, the premier choice in custom veneer materials, among a variety of other veneer options.



Feldspathic veneers have long been recognized as a mastercraft in dentistry for their highly-customized manufacturing process. Handcrafted by dental technicians, each tooth is carefully designed with painstaking attention to detail to create the most natural-looking smile possible. Best of all, Feldspathic veneers require little shaving of the tooth to mold to the patient's teeth and gums.



Although most dental labs shy away from such a tedious procedure, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. is proud to offer superior solutions in the aesthetic and restorative dentistry field. Their team has at least three technicians who are expertly trained and experienced in this craft.



Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. also offers a variety of other dentistry products such as EMAX ceramic crowns, Katana Zirconia crowns, and dental implants, just to name a few. Their dental professionals are happy to work with dentists in determining the best long-lasting solutions for their patients' needs.



For over 25 years, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. has skillfully combined innovation and traditional techniques to offer their clients the leading dental solutions. Learn more about the Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. dental lab services available in Philadelphia, PA, and nearby regions by visiting their website or calling 1-800-405-7612.



About Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1989 by Master Dental Technician, John P. Collins, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. is a premier dental lab serving the U.S. market with emphasis on Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. For 30 years, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. has built a reputation as a leader in its industry, providing top quality full dental laboratory services and unmatched customer relations. They've built the company on three pillars: dignity, integrity, and generosity, and pride themselves on championing these principles throughout each touchpoint in the business. They are consistently making smiles for every one of their customers.



To learn more, please visit https://www.cornerstonedl.com/.