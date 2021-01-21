Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. Offers Custom Night Guards to Improve Oral Health and Sleep Caused by Bruxism and TMJ Disorder

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- An estimated 33 million Americans suffer from Bruxism, a condition that causes teeth grinding, clenching, or gnashing during sleep. Bruxism is closely associated with TMJ disorder, which is caused by injury or inflammation to the temporomandibular joint. Seeing as these issues often go hand-in-hand, many afflicted individuals turn to local dentists for relief and a better night's sleep. Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprise, Inc. offers custom night guards that provide maximum support and comfortability in one.



Dentists in the Philadelphia, PA, area are encouraged to contact this dental lab for the leading solutions in custom night guards. As a full-service lab, Cornerstone utilizes state-of-the-art technology and materials to design and manufacture high-quality night guards that are guaranteed to be the perfect fit for dental patients.



Unlike off-the-shelf night guards, most of which are ill-fitting, custom night guards are designed with the patient's comfort in mind. Not only are they durable and suitable for heavy grinders, but they also support oral health and alleviate symptoms associated with Bruxism, such as:



Jaw pain and tenderness

Headaches

Overly sensitive teeth

Chipped or cracked teeth

Unrestful or lack of sleep

Jaw locking or dislocating



Custom night guards are an excellent option for patients looking to improve their quality of sleep and maintain healthy teeth or dental work, such as veneers.



Contact Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. to order custom night guards or learn more about available dental lab services in Philadelphia, PA, and nearby areas.



About Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1989 by Master Dental Technician, John P. Collins, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. is a premier dental lab serving the U.S. market with emphasis on Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. For 30 years, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. has built a reputation as a leader in its industry, providing top quality full dental laboratory services and unmatched customer relations. They've built the company on three pillars: dignity, integrity, and generosity, and pride themselves on championing these principles throughout each touchpoint in the business. They are consistently making smiles for every one of their customers.



To learn more, please visit https://www.cornerstonedl.com/.