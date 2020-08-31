Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. Shares Highlights from Recent Dental Fair

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc., a provider of dental lab services throughout the Philadelphia, PA, area, is proud to announce a successful Dental Fair. Their latest dental event took a traditionally information-heavy conference and turned it into a carefree and relaxed experience. The event allowed guests to unwind from an exceedingly difficult year while learning about the latest advancements in the dental field and how to use their newfound knowledge to improve their dental services.



In partnership with Broadway Dental, Inc. and Align Technologies, the team at Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. hosted an outdoor dental conference that brought dentists, doctors, and some of the best companies in the dental industry together in the beautiful town of Bristol, PA. Local caterers Chuck's BBQ and Itri Wood Fired Pizza Bar & Restaurant provided the delicious food and refreshments that guests enjoyed throughout the evening. Cotton candy, snow cones, and popcorn machines were also available for some fresh-tasting carnival food.



Although the event was easygoing, guests had the opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in the dental field and network with each other. Featured guest speakers addressed the latest changes and innovations in the industry, particularly how digital dentistry is becoming more beneficial than ever before.



High-profile dental companies VOCO and Crest+Oral-B, were also present and engaging with guests from the comfort of their booths. Oral-B even gave out toothpaste and electric toothbrushes to interested parties.



All in all, the 2020 Dental Fair could not have been a greater success. Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. would like to thank everyone who made it possible, including guests, guest speakers, local caterers, and more.



About Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1989 by Master Dental Technician, John P. Collins, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. is a premier dental lab serving the U.S. market with emphasis on Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. For 30 years, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. has built a reputation as a leader in its industry, providing top quality full dental laboratory services and unmatched customer relations. They've built the company on three pillars: dignity, integrity, and generosity, and pride themselves on championing these principles throughout each touchpoint in the business. They are consistently making smiles for every one of their customers.



