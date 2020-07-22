Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. to Host Carnival-Style Dental Event This Summer

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- The teams at Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Broadway Dental, Inc., and Align Technologies have been working around the clock in between providing dental lab services throughout Philadelphia, PA, this year to organize a dental fair to remember for years to come. By bringing together dentists, doctors, and companies within the dental industry, they hope to achieve the same level of informativeness of conferences in a fun, relaxed atmosphere.



The fair will have lectures, discussions, and booths run by large dental companies such as Align Technologies, VOCO and Crest+OralB; however, they will also be hosting a wide variety of fun and games, alongside having food for all guests. This combination of activities is set to make the fair an exciting event for all interested in attending rather than just another information-heavy event. Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. will be educating professionals about their latest innovations in dental lab services, alongside aiding in thoughtful discussion on the impact of digital dentistry in the current era.



The event will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, starting at 4:30 p.m. and will take place in the Bristol Wharf parking lot, which is directly behind Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. at 100 Wood Street in Bristol, PA. This area, known as Basin Park, is the perfect outdoor location for gathering the dental industry's top professionals to work together and spread valuable information on the latest breakthroughs in the field.



Dentists are encouraged to call 215-293-9760 and ask for Dave to officially RSVP to the August fair. For more information and updates on the event leading up to the date, potential guests are encouraged to also RSVP to Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc.'s Facebook Event.



About Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1989 by Master Dental Technician, John P. Collins, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. is a premier dental lab serving the U.S. market with emphasis on Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. For 30 years, Cornerstone Bio-Comp Enterprises, Inc. has built a reputation as a leader in its industry, providing top quality full dental laboratory services and unmatched customer relations. They've built the company on three pillars: dignity, integrity, and generosity, and pride themselves on championing these principles throughout each touchpoint in the business. They are consistently making smiles for every one of their customers.