Cornerstone Dental Labs Holds Successful Digital Impressions Webinar

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Cornerstone Dental Labs recently held a successful webinar titled “The Advantages of Digital Impressions.” The event was hosted by the Pennsylvania Academy of General Dentistry on their website education.pagd.org. It was held at 12-1pm EST on Friday, June 13. Registration was free for members and $59 for non-members. The company hopes to offer similar programs in the future, and “The Advantages of Digital Impressions” is available on demand from the PAGD website. Still free for members and $59 for non-members, the program takes just 60 minutes and can be done at the user’s own pace.



The company has been a longtime proponent of digital impressions and digital dentures. The electronic process allows greater accuracy in the creation of dental appliances and enables clients to take part in the design, providing their exact specifications for restoration so all their patients get exactly what they need. The biggest way dental practices save time and money is by purchasing oral color scanners and other equipment from Cornerstone Dental Labs for use in their own offices.



Cornerstone’s dental laboratories utilize several systems for the interpretation of data and the creation and of dentures and other dental equipment. CadBlu Dental CAM software makes milling easy. Its fast, friendly nesting procedures allow the user to organize and arrange files in any way they see fit. Easily define manufacturing parameters and get the best performance and capability of any milling system in its class.



For more information on Cornerstone Dental Labs visit them online or call 1-800-405-7612.



