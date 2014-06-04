Cornerstone Dental Labs Now Offering Rush Denture Repairs

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Cornerstone Dental Labs is now offering rush denture repairs. The technicians at this Bucks County, PA dental lab are able to complete most denture repair jobs the day they are received. The lab stays at the head of the digital dentistry revolution and has been continually upgrading its techniques since its inception in 1989. Dentists’ offices in Bucks County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia, Delaware, New Jersey and all across the United States can count on quick repairs and on-time delivery from Cornerstone Dental Labs.



The lab has led the industry in switching from traditional alloys to all ceramic restorations. The cost of alloys has risen dramatically in recent years which has led to increased pressure from insurance companies. Cornerstone Dental Labs has responded by making significant strides in their all-ceramic department. Such applications have become nearly limitless with increased versatility and decreased cost. The lab now offers a flat rate on all repairs.



For 25 years Cornerstone Dental Labs has served local dental practices as well as several clients across the country. To ease the financial pressures on modern dental practices they strive to pair aggressive pricing with consistently upgraded technology such as the Trios scanner, high quality materials, and highly trained teams of technicians. With an artful approach to dental restorations, clients can be sure their final product will not only be correct and functional, but aesthetically pleasing as well. Cornerstone Dental Labs wants to act as a partner in the dental labs they serve.



For more information on rush denture repairs and color oral scanners visit the company online or call 800-405-7612.



About Cornerstone Dental Labs

Those that need a trusted name to repair and fix dentures immediately can count on the professionals at Cornerstone Dental Labs to deliver the high-quality dentures that they need.



To hear more please visit their website http://cornerstonedl.com/.