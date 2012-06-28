Ivyland, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Cornerstone Dental Labs provide cost-effective and quality dental services. The practice of dentistry has become extremely challenging and competitive as of late. To build and maintain a successful practice, one must be both clinical and business savvy. A good smile not only gives a pleasant look but also creates a good impression. As a result there are many dental labs in Bucks County that are equipped with the latest lab technologies to provide customers with the best services.



At Cornerstone Dental service, they recognize that every dental practice is different and every doctor is unique. The renowned dental lab in Philadelphia has a knowledgeable staff and is committed to providing excellent service to customers. With that, their customers can enjoy benefits of consistent quality, cost-effective pricing, and rapid turnaround times—all backed by a knowledgeable and friendly team. To ensure customer satisfaction, lab technicians use the latest technology to do their job.



The efficient professionals of the dental labs in Philadelphia listen to casework concerns and examine each patient's individual situation. In short, they reach a full understanding of the patients’ needs before recommending a solution. This allows for creative and practical solutions on a consistent basis, and time to allocate a well-established, restorative treatment plan. Through their services, people can enjoy the benefits of consistent quality, from their team of highly educated and friendly employees.



About Cornerstone Dental Labs

Founded in 2004 by dental-industry veterans Tom Anderson and John Collins, CDT, MDT, Cornerstone Dental Labs provide a full range of restorations that are reasonably priced and highly consistent. Headquartered in Ivyland, Pennsylvania they are led by an experienced management team. To learn more visit http://cornerstonedl.com/