Cornerstone Design & Remodel Unveils New Website

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Premier San Diego kitchen remodelers, Cornerstone Design & Remodel have reportedly launched their new website. The company is a full-time kitchen & bath remodeling agency.



“In this contemporary digital world where everybody is hooked online- it would be moronic not to have your own virtual presence. Our new website will ensure an easy outreach for our customers if they do not want to come to the physical showroom,” shared the Cornerstone media personnel.



The company spokesman promised an easily navigable website, packed with comprehensive details about Cornerstone services as well as their previous kitchen remodels.



A leading name in San Diego remodeling sector, Cornerstone is widely appreciated for top-notch design and craftsmanship. The company has its own full-time interior designer to support the clients with professional remodeling designs. A 3-D design tour is offered for every client embodying the preview of the project, before it starts.



“We make sure to treat every project as our own and hence you can see the high level of commitment & sincerity here. As a full-service company, we assist our customers at every step of the project, from professional design, to selection of the remodeling materials, to the final lap of project completion,” noted the manager.



The company assists its customers in picking the right cabinetry options, appliances and countertops. The manager also guaranteed expert support in flooring, selection of wall shades as well as lighting arrangements for the remodeled kitchens. The new website displays sample cabinets, countertops, stain colors etc. for the customers to pick from.



While asked about the price, a senior executive assured a pretty affordable range. In his own words, “In most of our kitchen remodeling projects, the pro design charges are lower than 10 percent of the entire project cost. Since we acquire our remodeling supplies and fixtures at wholesale rates, we can extend huge savings for our customers.”



Cornerstone’s new website features a long list of positive testimonials from its highly satisfied client base. Many of their previous customers have happily recommended the company assuring a stress free premium service.



About Cornerstone Design & Remodel

Cornerstone Design & Remodel is a top San Diego full-time kitchen and bath remodeling firm assuring premium and affordable service, including 3D design, branded product supply & excellent craftsmanship. For more details, visit http://www.kitchensd.com/



Contact Name: Duane Wilson



Address:

7972 Convoy Court (office)

San Diego, CA

USA – 92111

Phone number: 619 838 1687