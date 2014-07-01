Cornerstone Direct Wholesale Now Offering Dental Lab Outsourcing for Summer 2014

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Cornerstone Direct Wholesale is now offering dental lab outsourcing for summer 2014. Many labs often have a hard time finding reliable, trained technicians. They don’t have time to train someone to the appropriate level themselves, and lab operators doing all the work themselves takes time away from growing the business. If labs need someone to handle their overflow, or insurance company pressure on dentists is affecting lab pricing, it may be time to call Cornerstone Direct Wholesale.



The company can create and restore any fixed, removable, implant, or ortho appliance. Bill Link is a US Air Force trained certified dental technician (CDT) who lives full time at the lab and can be reached at almost any time by Skype, email, or phone. He is in charge of overseeing projects from start to finish, making sure all specifications are met for the client. All technicians are highly trained in all methods of restoration and paid by piecework. Cornerstone Direct Wholesale’s dedication to making sure their staff is at the cutting edge allows them to place a 100% lifetime guarantee on all their restorations.



Dental labs face increasing pressure as time goes on and they keep having to improve the logistics of their manufacturing practices. It can be extremely helpful to have an outsourcing organization like Cornerstone Direct Wholesale fill in the gaps and take on the extra work that labs are having a hard time keeping up with.



For more information visit Cornerstone Direct Wholesale or call 1-800-363-8981.



About Cornerstone Direct Wholesale

Cornerstone Direct Wholesale offers outsourced dental restorations for the overbooked dental lab. In today’s busy world many labs can’t handle all the work coming in, but still want to expand and not lose business. That’s why Cornerstone Direct Wholesale takes on restorations of all kinds to ease the workload of dental labs everywhere.



For more information visit www.cornerstonedir.com.