Cornerstone Pros Helps Make 2021 the Safest Year Yet

Cornerstone Pros is here to ensure homes remain how they ought to be—comfortable and safe! In addition to its residential heating services, this trusted company delivers expert electrical solutions, including panel upgrades, rewiring and more!



When creating a safe home, the electrical system is a great place to start. If the electrical panel is outdated, improperly sized or has other inadequacies, it's a major safety hazard. That's why it's important that homeowners keep their eyes peeled for the following:



- Circuit breakers trip frequently.



- Lights flicker constantly.



- Appliances no longer operate at full power.



- Multiple extension cords are required.



- Circuit breakers don't trip when they should.



- Electrical service is only 60 amps.



- Outlets have only two prongs and aren't grounded.



- There are strange noises coming from the panel box.



- The electrical panel doesn't have a main breaker.



- The house doesn't have ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs).



- … And more!



These warning signs indicate an electrical panel needs an upgrade. Thankfully, Cornerstone's team of licensed and expertly trained electricians are only a call away! This company offers free estimates for electrical panel upgrades with all estimates good for 30 days.



Cornerstone also offers free estimates for tankless water heaters, whole-home repipes, AC system installs and more!



Want to take a more proactive approach? Schedule an electrical panel safety inspection with Cornerstone today! During this inspection, Cornerstone's licensed and expertly trained electricians will check for potential issues and address them immediately to prevent any safety hazards from causing serious problems.



